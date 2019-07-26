|
PITMAN Lee (Leaky) Treasured memories
on your 50th birthday.
Son
I Thought of you today,
But that is nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday,
And will tomorrow too.
I think of you in silence,
And make no outward show.
For what it meant to lose you,
Only those who love you know.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day.
Its just the heartache of losing,
That will never go away.
Love Mum & Kevin,
Daughters Jamie-Lee,
Ellie & Bethany.
Brothers Philip,
Karl & Vincent.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 26, 2019