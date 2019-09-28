Home

BAILEY Laurence Peacefully in the loving care
of the Royal Care Home,
St. Annes-on-Sea on
Monday, September 16th 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of Rachel,
cherished dad of Loraine and Beverley and step-dad of Patricia, Angela and Russell.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Friday, October 4th at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Air Ambulance Fund. Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Bank House Funeral Home,
Alexandria Drive,
Lytham St. Annes
Tel: 720998
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
