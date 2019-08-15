Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Kirsten Kirkham Notice
KIRKHAM Kirsten Marie Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of Trinity Hospice
on Thursday 8th August 2019,
aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of Bernard,
loving mother of Tina and
devoted grandma of
Sam and Chloe.
Funeral service will take place at
Carleton Crematorium at 11.00am
on Tuesday 27th August.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
