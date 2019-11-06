|
|
|
BICKERSTAFFE Kim Barry Dewhurst Died peacefully at his home
in St Annes, aged 64,
on Friday 1st November, 2019,
after a short illness bravely borne.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth
and devoted father to
James and Harry.
A retired dental surgeon,
he will be mourned by
his great circle of friends and especially by all his family.
The funeral service will take place at St Anne's Parish Church at
1.15 pm on Monday 18th November followed by cremation at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be made for Trinity Hospice
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019