MORRIS Kevin
(Kev) Passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving
daughter and friends,
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
on Friday November 15th 2019.
Kev, of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Much loved dad of Kirsty and
dearly loved grandad of Harry.
Kev will be sadly missed by
all his family, and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday December 3rd at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if so desired, to
Brian House Children's Hospice.
All enquiries to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019