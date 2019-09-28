|
|
|
KNEALE Kevin (Former Maths Teacher for
many years at Arnold School)
Suddenly, but peacefully
at his home on Thursday September 12th 2019
aged 63 years.
Much loved brother of
Gerry, Gary and Lynda,
brother-in-law of Cherianne, Dennis and the late Jean and beloved uncle of Alex,
Ben and Rachel.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Monday, October 7th at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu,
if desired to
The .
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019