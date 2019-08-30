Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:45
Trinity Baptist Church
Committal
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:00
Carlton Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Kenneth Leadbetter Notice
Leadbetter (Kenneth)
"Ken" On Sunday 25th August 2019, peacefully whilst at his house
in Fleetwood,

Ken passed away
aged 92 years.

Beloved husband of the late Freda a dear loving Dad to Christine, Karen, Janice and Susan,
Father-In-Law and a much loved Grandad, Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad.

He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

Funeral service will take place at Trinity Baptist Church on Thursday 5th September 2019 at
12.45 prior to committal at
Carlton Crematorium at 2 pm.

Family flowers only please,
Donations if so desired to
Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Directors.

All enquiries to
J.T.Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beech Road,
West View, Fleetwood
FY7 8PS 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
