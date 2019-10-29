Home

Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 7EP
01253 301306
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Kenneth Jones Notice
JONES Kenneth George
"Ken" Passed away peacefully on
19th October in Victoria Hospital aged 77 years.

Ken will be very sadly missed by his loving son Gary, sister Kath and family and all his friends.

A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Carleton Crematorium at 2pm on Tuesday 5th November.
Family flowers only, but donations in Ken's memory can be made to "The British Lung Foundation"

c/o and all enquiries to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP Tel 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
