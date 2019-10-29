|
|
|
JONES Kenneth George
"Ken" Passed away peacefully on
19th October in Victoria Hospital aged 77 years.
Ken will be very sadly missed by his loving son Gary, sister Kath and family and all his friends.
A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Carleton Crematorium at 2pm on Tuesday 5th November.
Family flowers only, but donations in Ken's memory can be made to "The British Lung Foundation"
c/o and all enquiries to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP Tel 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019