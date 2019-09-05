|
|
|
MARSHALL Ken Following a short illness,
and in the care of the
Alexandra Care Home,
Ken passed away peacefully
on Saturday 31st August 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of the late Doris,
much-loved dad of Lorna and Rob,
loving grandad of Abbie, Georgia,
Tash and Louis, dear father-in-law of Paul and Steph and a special friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Cemetery Chapel on Monday 16th September
at 1:15pm, followed by burial.
In honour of Ken's favourite football team, an item of
tangerine may be worn.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Telephone 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019