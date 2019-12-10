|
|
|
West Keith Who passed away peacefully in Clifton Hospital, Lytham on
2nd December 2019,
aged 76 years.
Keith, a much loved husband of Mary, father to Mark and also a dear father in law of Karen and loving grandad to Ben and Molly. Sadly missed by his dog, Millie.
His funeral will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 13th December 2019
at 9:30am. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Clifton Hospital Lytham.
All enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare,
42 Kelso Avenue,
Cleveleys FY5 3JG
Tel 864899.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019