Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Tomlinson

Notice Condolences

Keith Tomlinson Notice
Tomlinson Keith on 4th September 2019
at Victoria Hospital,

Keith
aged 67 years,

Dearly beloved husband of Margaret also a dear father and father in law and a devoted grandad and a much loved
brother and uncle.

"Keith will be sadly missed by
all family and friends"

Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Friday 20th September 2019
at 11:30 am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent for Men's Shed, Fleetwood.

Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.