Tomlinson Keith on 4th September 2019
at Victoria Hospital,
Keith
aged 67 years,
Dearly beloved husband of Margaret also a dear father and father in law and a devoted grandad and a much loved
brother and uncle.
"Keith will be sadly missed by
all family and friends"
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Friday 20th September 2019
at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent for Men's Shed, Fleetwood.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019