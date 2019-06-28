Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
13:30
Carleton Cemetery
Keith Hudson Notice
Hudson Keith On 13th June 2019,
Keith
Aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Kathleen, much loved father
of Kevin, loving grandad of Laura
and great grandad of James.
Service and interment Graveside at Carleton Cemetery on
Wednesday 3rd July 2019
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for Princess Alexandra Home
for the Blind, Bosworth Place, Blackpool, FY4 1SH.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 28, 2019
