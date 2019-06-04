|
|
|
WOOLLEY Kathleen Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 14th May 2019, Kathleen aged 74 years of Blackpool, formerly of Darwen.
Devoted and loving wife to Gordon and also a dear mum to Andrea, Gill, Jackie, Jane and mother-in-law to Simon, Sue,
Daz and Martin. Precious nana to Connor, Elliot, Harry and Henry, dear sister to Brian and
sister-in-law to Anne.
A funeral service for Kathleen will be held at St Thomas's Church on Tuesday 11th June at 12.15pm, followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Kathleen to "Trinity Hospice" c/o and all further enquiries please to
Layton Funerals, 80 Onslow Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
Read More