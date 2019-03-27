|
WHITE (Kathleen)
"Kath" On Friday 22nd March 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital
under amazing care of HDU and surrounded by her family, Kath passed away aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved wife od Eddie, much loved mum to Brenda, Jeanette and the late Steven.
A dear mother in law to Antony and Andy, loving nan to Kate,
Colin, Amy, Chris and Joe, a great nanna to her great grandchildren and a dear sister and sister in law.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service and Celebration
of life will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 1st April 2019 at 2.45pm.
Please feel free to wear bright colours to the service in celebration of Kath.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Blue Skies Appeal, Blackpool Victoria Hospital, HDU.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
