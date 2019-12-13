|
|
|
POWER Kathleen
(née McGuirk) On Wednesday 11th December 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, whilst in the care of Milton Lodge Rest Home, Kath passed away, aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Pat, and a much loved aunt, great aunt and great great aunt and sister.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 30th December 2019 at 12 o'clock at St Mary's
Church prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium at 1.15 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St Mary's Church
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to J.T. Byrne
Funeral Directors, 1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019