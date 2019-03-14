Home

Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:00
Salem Methodist Church
Layton
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Kathleen Jolley Notice
JOLLEY Kathleen (Kath) Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on March 6th 2019.
Kath, aged 93 years, of Carleton.
Loving wife of the late Joseph and devoted mother of Andrew.
Kath will be sadly missed by her loving family, and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Salem Methodist Church (Layton) on Thursday March 21st at 1pm, followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation (Royal Preston Hospital).
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
