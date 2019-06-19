|
|
|
Jackson Kathleen Mabel Passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Friday 7th June 2019, aged 78 years.
The dearly loved Wife to Bob
and a beloved Sister to
Doreen and Ronnie.
Mabel will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and burial to be held at The Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Hambleton on Tuesday 25th June at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU. Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More