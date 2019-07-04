|
|
|
FOGG Kathleen Angela Kathleen passed away peacefully after a short illness at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday
21st June 2019, aged 93 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Brian, loving Mother of Linda, Carol and Stephen and a dearly loved Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Requiem Mass will take place at St Kentigerns Catholic Church, Newton Drive, Blackpool on Thursday 11th July at 10.15am.
Followed by Committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 4, 2019