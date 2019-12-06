|
Burtenshaw Kathleen In loving memory of
Kathleen Burtenshaw
who sadly passed away on
26th November 2019.
Service will be held at
West Lancashire Crematorium on Thursday 12th December at 14.30.
All are welcome afterwards
to celebrate Kath's life at
Springfield Court Nursing Home where she spent her last years after leaving Cornwall Avenue, Blackpool.
She will be greatly missed.
All enquiries c/o
FJ Gibb Funeral Directors
6a Clarence Road,
Southport, PR8 4BH
Tel: 01704 551666
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019