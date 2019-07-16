|
|
|
Batters Kathleen Batters
"Kath" Kathleen Batters 75, of
56 Edmonton Place, Blackpool, passed away July 11, 2019.
Loving mother of Steven Batters and daughter-in-law Lorna Batters and widow of Ronald Batters.
Born in Halifax, Kathleen moved to Blackpool in the late sixties and ran a newsagents on Eaves Street with Ronnie until the early nineties.
The funeral will take place on Friday 19th July 2019 at
Carleton Crematorium at 9:30, followed by light refreshments at the Castle Gardens, 10 Poulton Rd,
Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NH.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to the
World Wide Fund for Nature.
All enquiries to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road, Bispham, Blackpool.
Tel: 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 16, 2019