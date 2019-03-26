|
Shortland Kath Died peacefully in hospital on Sunday 18 March 2019,
aged 98 years.
Wife of the late John, Mother of Linda and Lynne, mother in law of Mark and Ian, Grandmother of Nicholas and Edmund, Grandmother in law of Katy and Sandra and great Grandmother of Theo, Lanah, Zara and Henry.
Funeral service at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 29 March at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Laugh Live Love CIC
(Cameo Club) c/o
NC Funeral Directors,
40 Highfield Road, Blackpool
FY4 2JA
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
