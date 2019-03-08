|
|
|
Taylor June Passed away
28th February 2019,
aged 83 years, formerly of F and G Taylors Bakery in Cleveleys.
Wife of the late Eric,
Mum of Amanda and
Grandma of Adam, will be sadly missed by all her family
and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held at Nazareth House, Oxton, Wirral
on Wednesday 27th March 2019
at 10.00am, followed by cremation at Landican Crematorium, Wirral, South Chapel at 11.30am.
Donations in memory are to be for Greyhound Gap and may be sent to Laurence Jones Funeral Directors, Castle House Funeral Home,
86 Teehey Lane, Bebington,
Wirral, CH63 8QU
0151 608 8503
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More