Proctor June June peacefully passed away in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday 11th November 2019, aged 82 years. Devoted mum of Ann, David and Colin, cherished grandma of Natasha, Cory, Daniel and David and a loving great-grandma of Millie, Ciara and Rosie. June will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and all who have had the pleasure to have known her.
Funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 1:15pm. Family floral tributes only please by request. Donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes to Trinity the hospice in the Fylde c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019