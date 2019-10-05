Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
June Moore

June Moore Notice
MOORE June Passed away peacefully
in the loving care of
Primrose Bank Care Home on Friday 27th September 2019,
aged 83 years.

Dearly loved Wife of the late Henry, much loved Mum of Caroline and Christopher, devoted Sister of Michael and a dear friend.

The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October at 11.00 am.
Flowers may be sent.

All floral tributes
and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home.
Telephone 01253 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
