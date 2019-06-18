|
THORNE Julie Julie passed away peacefully on
1st June 2019 at the
New Victoria Nursing Home
with her loving family around her.
Mum to Vanessa, Jane and Steven, nanna, great grandma and
great, great grandma.
Her funeral service will take place at St Kentigerns RC Church on Friday 21st June 2019 at 11.00 a.m. prior to cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 12.30.
Family flowers only please. Donations gratefully received for Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive,
Blackpool
Tel: 01253 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 18, 2019
