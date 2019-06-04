|
JOHNSON Julie Passed away in the loving care of Trinity Hospice on Friday 24th May 2019, aged 65 years.
Darling wife of Brian, loving mum of Gemma, much-loved sister of Jen, Viv and Geoff and dear daughter of the late William and Iris Chandler. Julie will be deeply missed by all of her beloved
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at The Parish Church of Bispham,
All Hallows, on Friday 14th June
at 2pm, followed by burial in
the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
