Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Jallal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Jallal

Notice Condolences

Judith Jallal Notice
JALLAL Judith Anne Former Restaurateur of
the Town and Country
Passed away peacefully
aged 78 years on
9th September 2019.
Devoted wife to late husband John, loving father to Craig and the
late Karl, grandfather to Kandy, Harrison, Hollie, Nicquita,
Oliver and Elliot.
Many thanks to
Honeysuckle Care Home
where Judith spent her last years.
All are welcome to join in the celebration of Judith's life at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 23rd of September 11.45.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary.
Enquiries and donations
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Service.
Tel 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.