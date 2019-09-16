|
|
|
JALLAL Judith Anne Former Restaurateur of
the Town and Country
Passed away peacefully
aged 78 years on
9th September 2019.
Devoted wife to late husband John, loving father to Craig and the
late Karl, grandfather to Kandy, Harrison, Hollie, Nicquita,
Oliver and Elliot.
Many thanks to
Honeysuckle Care Home
where Judith spent her last years.
All are welcome to join in the celebration of Judith's life at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 23rd of September 11.45.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary.
Enquiries and donations
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Service.
Tel 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019