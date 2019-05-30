|
|
|
FRANKITT Judi Passed away in the loving
care of Trinity Hospice on
Wednesday 22nd May 2019,
aged 71 years.
Devoted wife of Mandy,
loving mum of Emma and Ben, much loved mum-in-law of
Mark and Andrea, cherished nana of Hannah and Eddie,
dearly loved sister of Bill,
sister-in-law of Barbara and Tina and a special auntie of
Rachael and Dawn.
Judi was loved by many
and will be sadly missed.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on Wednesday 5th June at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu may be made for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2019
