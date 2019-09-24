|
|
|
KIRKHAM Joyce After a short illness,
Joyce passed away peacefully
in hospital on
Tuesday September 17th 2019, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Clifford and then partner of the late Gordon, much loved mum of Judith, loving mother in law of Richard and devoted granny of Hannah and Robert.
Reception into S. Stephen on the Cliffs Church, Holmfield Road on Wednesday October 2nd
at 6:00pm prior to service on Thursday at 11:45am followed
by committal at
Carleton Crematorium
with no mourning clothes to represent a true celebration of
a life well lived.
No flowers by request please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice and or
S. Stephen on the Cliff Church.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019