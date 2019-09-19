|
|
|
Groves (nee Hamer)
Joyce After a short illness, peacefully in the loving care of the
Kingfisher Care Home on
Friday September 13th,
aged 78 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Norman.
Cherished mum of Susan, Carol, David and Linda and precious nan of Michael, Andrew, Bethany, Emma and Leon.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday September 25th
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Brian House Children's Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019