|
|
|
DREW Joyce After a short illness, peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Monday
June 10th 2019, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Daniel and a dearly loved and missed mum, grandma and great grandma.
"Joyce will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends".
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday
June 26th at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool.
Tel: 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More