BACHMANN (née Shea)
Joyce Passed away peacefully in
The Farthings Nursing Home
on Friday December 13th 2019, aged 97 years.
Loving wife of the late George, much loved mother of Anne and Marie, mother in law of Michael and the late Paul,
dear nana of Mark, Catherine, Matthew and the late Andrew and big nana of Matilda Rose.
Requiem Mass to be held at
Christ The King Catholic Church, Rodwell Walk on
Friday January 3rd 2020 at
10:30 am followed by committal
at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Blackpool Carers Centre.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 3556633
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019