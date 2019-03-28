|
|
|
Nadin Josephine Josephine peacefully passed away in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday
13th March 2019, aged 74 years.
Devoted wife of David.
Cherished Mum of Philip and Graham. Much loved Grandma of Connor, Cally and Reece. Loving mother-in-law of Niki, and a very dear sister-in-law of Stephen and Joanne. Josephine will be greatly missed by all her family and friends,
and all who had the pleasure
to have known her.
Funeral service will be held at
All Hallows Parish Church, Bispham on Friday 5th April 2019 at 11.30am, prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family floral tributes only
please by request.
Donations, if so desired,
in lieu of floral tributes.
To The Brian House Childrens Hospice c/o The Funeral Director.
All enquiries please
c/o Lengs Funeral Service LTD,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
