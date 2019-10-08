|
|
|
MANTLE Josephine "Josie" Much loved wife of the late
Edward Mantle.
Passed away in Victoria Hospital on 24th September 2019,
aged 82 years.
Josie will be sadly missed by her son Neil and daughter in law Sandra, grandchildren Amy, Lewis and Adam, great grandchildren Blessie and Baker and the rest of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on 11th October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare
58 Bispham Road,
Blackpool, FY2 0NR.
Tel 01253596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019