Joseph Turner

Joseph Turner Notice
TURNER Joseph
(Joe) Peacefully, on 2nd November 2019, after a long illness, patiently borne,
Joe, aged 88 years, of Lytham.

Beloved husband of Greta,
loving dad of Gary and Neil,
dear father in law of Sarah and Maricor, much loved grandad of Kaitlin and Corrine, loving
brother in law and uncle.
Joe will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Requiem Mass at
St Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 11.00am prior to cremation
at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired,
to Dementia UK.

c/o The Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd, 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Telephone 01253 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
