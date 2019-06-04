|
|
|
FECKEY Joseph
(Joe) Passed away peacefully,
after a short illness,
surrounded by his loving family,
on 23rd May 2019.
A devoted partner to
Maureen (Mo), a dearly loved father to the late Mark, Paul, Deborah, Samantha, Janine (Nina) and Kathy and beloved grandfather to Rebecca, Daniel, Holli, Jazmin and Olivia.
Service and cremation
to celebrate Joe's life to be held
at Park Crematorium Lytham
on Wednesday 12th June 2019
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to
'The British Heart Foundation'
c/o and further enquiries to
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham, PR4 2HA.
Tel: 01772 684856
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
