Barnes Joseph Ronald
(Ron) Died suddenly at his home on Monday 4th February
aged 87 years,
surrounded by his family.
Ron is lovingly remembered by his daughters Alison and Carol,
son-in-law Colin, grandchildren Anthony, Katie and Lauren,
great grandchildren,
nieces and nephews.
"He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him."
Ron's funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 8th March 2019 at 12.30pm
Family flowers only please by request, donations if so desired can be made payable to
Marie Curie.
All further enquiries to
C.T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
