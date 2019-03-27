Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horsfield & Family Funerals
Rose Court Funeral Home
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire FY82AT
01253 781011
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:30
St Cuthbert's Church
Lytham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Taylor

Notice Condolences

Jonathan Taylor Notice
Taylor Jonathan James Passed away peacefully on
25th March 2019, aged 67 years. Former Chairman of JR Taylor's. Much loved husband of Karen, wonderful father to his children Louisa and Richard, and Karen's children Lucy and Lewis.
Dear brother of Andrew, Richard and Pierre. He was a very proud grandfather of Thomas, William and Estée. Jonathan's infectious laugh and enthusiasm for life will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. Funeral service to be held at St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham on Friday 5th April at 12.30pm, where a collection will be made for Lytham in Bloom
c/o and all further
enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1a St Davids Road North
Lytham St Annes. FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices