Taylor Jonathan James Passed away peacefully on
25th March 2019, aged 67 years. Former Chairman of JR Taylor's. Much loved husband of Karen, wonderful father to his children Louisa and Richard, and Karen's children Lucy and Lewis.
Dear brother of Andrew, Richard and Pierre. He was a very proud grandfather of Thomas, William and Estée. Jonathan's infectious laugh and enthusiasm for life will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. Funeral service to be held at St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham on Friday 5th April at 12.30pm, where a collection will be made for Lytham in Bloom
c/o and all further
enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1a St Davids Road North
Lytham St Annes. FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
