|
|
|
PARKER Jonathan (JP) Passed away suddenly after watching his beloved Blackpool FC away at Accrington on Saturday September 21st 2019,
aged 65 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Jean, proud dad of Sarah, Jamie and Jonathan, cherished grandad of Lee, Katie and baby Jake and dearly loved son of the late
Rennie and Peggy.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday October 15th at 1:15 pm.
Please feel free to wear tangerine to represent Jonathan's love of Blackpool FC.
Flowers may be sent or donations, if preferred, to the
British Heart Foundation.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House
Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019