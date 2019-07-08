Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Johnny Thomas

Notice Condolences

Johnny Thomas Notice
THOMAS Johnny Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Monday 1st July 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Alma, loving dad of Marc, supportive
brother-in-law of Joan and a much-loved father-in-law
and grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 8, 2019
