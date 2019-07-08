|
|
|
THOMAS Johnny Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Monday 1st July 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Alma, loving dad of Marc, supportive
brother-in-law of Joan and a much-loved father-in-law
and grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 8, 2019