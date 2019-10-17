Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:45
St. Mary's Church
Stonycroft Avenue
View Map
Notice

John Young Notice
YOUNG John Malcolm (Former Bank Manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland, Bispham)
Peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dear and beloved husband of Sonya, cherished dad of Kathryn and father-in-law of
Denis and precious Gagga of Claudia and Francesca.
'John will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many friends.'
Service to be held at
St. Mary's Church,
Stonycroft Avenue on
Wednesday, October 23rd at 12.45pm, followed by a private
burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation. Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield
Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
