Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
13:45
Fairhaven United Reformed Church, The White Church
Clifton Drive
Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1AX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Whitehead

Notice Condolences

John Whitehead Notice
WHITEHEAD John Suddenly at his home on Wednesday August 28th 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
loving step-dad of Simon
and a cherished grandad.

"John will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends".

Service to be held at Fairhaven United Reformed Church,
The White Church, Clifton Drive, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1AX on Tuesday September 17th at 1.45pm, followed by burial at Park Cemetery, Lytham St. Annes. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

Floral tributes, donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.