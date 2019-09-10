|
WHITEHEAD John Suddenly at his home on Wednesday August 28th 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
loving step-dad of Simon
and a cherished grandad.
"John will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends".
Service to be held at Fairhaven United Reformed Church,
The White Church, Clifton Drive, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1AX on Tuesday September 17th at 1.45pm, followed by burial at Park Cemetery, Lytham St. Annes. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
Floral tributes, donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019