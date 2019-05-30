|
White John Michael Aged 70,
peacefully passed away on the 20th May, at home.
He will be dearly missed.
A loving Husband to Lynda,
Father to Zoe & Andrea, Grandfather to Katie & Ellie, Brother to Jim, Pat, Eileen, Mary, George, the late Chris
and Uncle to many.
The family will be celebrating John's life at Lytham Crematorium on Monday 3rd June at 11.30am followed by a gathering at
The Blackpool Subs Bowling Club on Somerset Avenue.
Charity donations rather than flowers are preferred.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2019
