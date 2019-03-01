Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham St.
TYTHE John Brian
(Brian Tye) Peacefully in the Sylvester Care Home on Sunday February
17th 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved dad of Mandy and cherished grandad of
Brogan and Hope.
"Brian will be sadly missed by
his loving family".
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday March 8th
at 2:30pm. Donations if desired to Blue Skies Hospitals Fund.
Donations, floral tributes and
all enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
