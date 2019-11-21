Home

Lengs Funeral Service Ltd (Blackpool)
164 Ashfield Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0BX
01253 471827
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
John Taylor
Taylor John John peacefully passed away at home on Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 64 years. Devoted husband
of the late Cathleen, a very dear brother of Sandra and a loving brother-in-law and uncle.
John will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service and a celebration of John's Life will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 2:45 pm. Family floral tributes only please by request, donations of so desired, in lieu of floral tributes to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
