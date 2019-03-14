|
|
|
SPENCER John Passed away peacefully
on 6th March 2019,
aged 89 years.
The beloved husband
of Muriel (Miffy).
Loving father to
Tim and Jan and a
dear grandfather.
John was an old boy of
Baines Grammar School and formerly worked at
I.C.I Supply Division,
Hillhouse Works.
John's funeral service will take place at St Martin and
St Hilda's Church, Carleton on
Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 11.45am, followed by a private family committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if so desired,
to either Prostate Cancer UK or The British Heart Foundation.
Donations and all further enquiries to
C.T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Tel 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More