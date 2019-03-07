|
SHERRINGTON John Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 23rd February 2019, aged 81 years.
Devoted partner of Stan.
Loving father of Pauline,
Stephen & the late Denise.
Caring brother of Sherry.
Beloved Grandad and Great Grandad to all his grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
John will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in memory of John to the
Glenroyd Care Home.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive,
Blackpool,
01253 301237.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
