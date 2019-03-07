Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool Whitegate Drive
97 Whitegate Drive
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9BZ
01253 301237
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Notice Condolences

John Sherrington Notice
SHERRINGTON John Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 23rd February 2019, aged 81 years.
Devoted partner of Stan.
Loving father of Pauline,
Stephen & the late Denise.
Caring brother of Sherry.
Beloved Grandad and Great Grandad to all his grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
John will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in memory of John to the
Glenroyd Care Home.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive,
Blackpool,
01253 301237.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
