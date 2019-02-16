Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
15:30
Carleton Crematorium
Stocks Lane
Blackpool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rigby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Rigby

Notice Condolences

John Rigby Notice
RIGBY John Ronald 'Ronnie' Passed away peacefully in the Loving care of Belsfield Care Home on Thursday 7th February 2019, aged 88 years.
Loving father of Lynne, Stephen, David and their partners.
Much loved grandad of Darren, Rachel, Jenny, Louise, Hollie and Liam, a great grandad of 6 soon to be 7 and dear brother and uncle.
Ronnie will be missed by all his family.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium,
Stocks Lane, Blackpool on Wednesday 27th February at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
287 Devonshire Road, Blackpool FY2 0TW.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.