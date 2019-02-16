|
RIGBY John Ronald 'Ronnie' Passed away peacefully in the Loving care of Belsfield Care Home on Thursday 7th February 2019, aged 88 years.
Loving father of Lynne, Stephen, David and their partners.
Much loved grandad of Darren, Rachel, Jenny, Louise, Hollie and Liam, a great grandad of 6 soon to be 7 and dear brother and uncle.
Ronnie will be missed by all his family.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium,
Stocks Lane, Blackpool on Wednesday 27th February at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
287 Devonshire Road, Blackpool FY2 0TW.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
