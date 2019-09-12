Home

John Nixon

Notice Condolences

John Nixon Notice
NIXON John Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side
on 5th September at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 78 years.
Much loved Husband of Susan,
loving Dad of Robert,
Joanne and Mandy,
Father-in-law to Ian.
Also a devoted Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to take place
at Lytham Park Crematorium
on 19th September 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o and all enquiries to
J&A Porter, Windsor Court,
Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
